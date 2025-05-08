Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,840 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 821.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of HTLF opened at $64.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.35. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.69 and a 12-month high of $70.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

