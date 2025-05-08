Voya Investment Management LLC Has $736,000 Stock Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,677 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $787,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 14,595.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,599,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,470,000 after acquiring an additional 16,486,326 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at $1,796,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 119,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 49,712 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth $432,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $313,747.50. This trade represents a 26.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JetBlue Airways Stock Up 1.5 %

JBLU stock opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JBLU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.16.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

