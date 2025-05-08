Voya Investment Management LLC Has $757,000 Holdings in Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Metallus were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTUS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metallus during the third quarter valued at $280,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Metallus in the third quarter worth $1,031,000. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Metallus by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metallus by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Metallus by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 252,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 12,291 shares in the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTUS stock opened at $12.89 on Thursday. Metallus Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $24.31. The firm has a market cap of $542.86 million, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.44.

Metallus Company Profile

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

