Voya Investment Management LLC Has $759,000 Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNS. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 26,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cohen & Steers Stock Up 0.8 %
Cohen & Steers stock opened at $77.59 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.09 and a 52 week high of $110.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.39.
Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is 81.05%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th.
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.
