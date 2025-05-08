Voya Investment Management LLC Has $780,000 Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,183 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 267.5% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 190,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 88,985 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Western Union by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,983,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $307,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426,126 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Western Union by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 45,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 29,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Union by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 193,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 15,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $983.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 96.90%. Western Union’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

