Voya Investment Management LLC Has $798,000 Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEOG. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at $2,744,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,939,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,056 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Neogen by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,637,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Neogen by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 38,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Neogen news, insider Amy M. Rocklin purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $62,375.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,072.13. This trade represents a 52.55 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Patrick Moylan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,700. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $331,525. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $18.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Neogen had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.27 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Neogen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Neogen from $6.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

