Voya Investment Management LLC Has $821,000 Stock Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGRC. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $108.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.35 and its 200 day moving average is $115.19. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $95.50 and a one year high of $129.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.66.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $195.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.03 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McGrath RentCorp news, COO Philip B. Hawkins sold 4,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $497,550.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,245.50. This trade represents a 60.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph F. Hanna sold 5,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $606,190.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,897 shares in the company, valued at $19,262,314.33. This represents a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,371 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,431 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

