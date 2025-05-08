Voya Investment Management LLC Has $823,000 Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Voya Financial by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,472,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $445,487,000 after acquiring an additional 876,399 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,185,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,274,000 after purchasing an additional 301,682 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,898,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $199,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,578 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,058,000 after buying an additional 23,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Voya Financial by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,437,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,950,000 after buying an additional 497,348 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VOYA shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Voya Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $65.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.49. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $84.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.56. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Voya Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.