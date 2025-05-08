Voya Investment Management LLC Has $833,000 Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Veeco Instruments worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 257.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Veeco Instruments

In other news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $61,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,455.42. This represents a 3.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on VECO. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Veeco Instruments Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $18.89 on Thursday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.48.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $167.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

