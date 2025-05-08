Voya Investment Management LLC Has $838,000 Stake in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Maplebear by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Maplebear by 277.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Maplebear stock opened at $45.66 on Thursday. Maplebear Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $53.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.53. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Maplebear had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Maplebear from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research upgraded Maplebear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Maplebear from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.61.

Insider Transactions at Maplebear

In other news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 2,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $81,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,654,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,182,360. This represents a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 5,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $223,449.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 484,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,616,310.44. This trade represents a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,785. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Featured Articles

