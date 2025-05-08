Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,672 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Owens & Minor worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 758.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens & Minor

In other Owens & Minor news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 1,738,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $16,324,618.29. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,469,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,920,464.22. This trade represents a 22.49 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,718,412 shares of company stock worth $24,495,308. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owens & Minor Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $7.72 on Thursday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $21.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.90. The company has a market cap of $596.41 million, a P/E ratio of -11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Owens & Minor announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Owens & Minor from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Owens & Minor

About Owens & Minor

(Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.