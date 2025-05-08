Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 389.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 806.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMN opened at $41.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.28. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.28.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 56.45%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HMN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,059,671.40. The trade was a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $120,693.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,643 shares in the company, valued at $584,738.98. This represents a 17.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,816 shares of company stock worth $543,144. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

