Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 645.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $56.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.45. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.96 and a 12-month high of $81.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $290.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James B. Nish sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $68,222.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,122.96. This represents a 8.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

