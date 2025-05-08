Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,663,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,424,000 after purchasing an additional 263,418 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Laureate Education in the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Laureate Education by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 172,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 79,051 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 65,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 520,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $9,098,917.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Laureate Education Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $23.05.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. Laureate Education had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

