Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,034 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in AAR by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in AAR by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in AAR by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in AAR by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AAR by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on AAR from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AAR from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

Shares of AIR opened at $59.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.10. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $76.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 210.71 and a beta of 1.40.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. AAR had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

