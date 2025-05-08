Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 153 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 1,245.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Futu by 239.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Futu by 15,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Futu by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Futu Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $101.68 on Thursday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $51.80 and a 1 year high of $130.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.34 and a 200 day moving average of $94.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FUTU shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Futu from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Futu from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

