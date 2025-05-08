Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,745 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDA. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 242 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in IDACORP by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on IDA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IDACORP from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of IDACORP from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

IDACORP Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IDA opened at $116.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.64 and a 1-year high of $120.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.02.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $432.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 61.10%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

