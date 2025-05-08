Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMI shares. DA Davidson lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $343.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $301.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $298.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.88. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.83 and a 52-week high of $379.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $969.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.04 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Further Reading

