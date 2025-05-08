Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,312 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Arvinas worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Arvinas by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Arvinas by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 140,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arvinas

In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 31,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $523,971.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,353,065.60. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 9,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $150,724.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,658,911.91. This trade represents a 5.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,230 shares of company stock valued at $769,402. Insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $6.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.09. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.38. The firm has a market cap of $484.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.21.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $2.07. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 75.51% and a negative return on equity of 33.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.97) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 646.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Arvinas from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.97.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arvinas

Arvinas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.