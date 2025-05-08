Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Seadrill were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Seadrill by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 118,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Seadrill by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Seadrill during the fourth quarter worth $4,458,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Seadrill by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 163,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 90,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Seadrill by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,459,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,677,000 after purchasing an additional 384,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SDRL stock opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average is $32.02. Seadrill Limited has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Seadrill ( NYSE:SDRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $1.41. Seadrill had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $289.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.50 million. Research analysts predict that Seadrill Limited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SDRL. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Seadrill from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. BTIG Research set a $28.00 price objective on Seadrill in a research note on Monday. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Seadrill in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seadrill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Seadrill Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. the Jack-up Rigs segment includes drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environments in shallow water.

