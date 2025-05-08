Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 818.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Two Harbors Investment

In other Two Harbors Investment news, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $33,190.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,566.88. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on TWO shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.95 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

NYSE TWO opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.33. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $14.28.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 66.24%. The business had revenue of ($20.33) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of ($28.53) million. Sell-side analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.50%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -352.94%.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

