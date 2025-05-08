Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,960 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 394.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 697,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 556,081 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 72,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Uranium Energy by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,132,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UEC. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Stifel Canada raised shares of Uranium Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bankshares set a $10.00 price target on Uranium Energy and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.50 price objective on Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $12.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Uranium Energy Trading Up 4.0 %

UEC stock opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.48. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -48.08 and a beta of 1.88. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $8.93.

Uranium Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

