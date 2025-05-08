Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,987,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,233,000 after buying an additional 4,955,941 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at $59,523,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after acquiring an additional 234,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,496,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,801,000 after purchasing an additional 229,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,380,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASTS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.82.

In other AST SpaceMobile news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $614,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,258.44. This trade represents a 27.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ASTS opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $39.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 2.05.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

