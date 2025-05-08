Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,092 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 198.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 789.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Diodes stock opened at $39.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average of $53.70. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $86.74.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.27). Diodes had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIOD. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Diodes from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

