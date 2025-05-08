Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,094 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Universal by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,913,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,779,000 after purchasing an additional 38,940 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Universal by 341.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 31,370 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Universal during the fourth quarter worth $1,329,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Universal by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,540,000 after purchasing an additional 32,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Universal by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 285,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal stock opened at $59.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.71. Universal Co. has a 1 year low of $45.19 and a 1 year high of $59.83.

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $937.19 million for the quarter.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

