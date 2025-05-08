Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,201 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Braze were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,464,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,423 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Braze by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,693,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,798,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Braze by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,309,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,711,000 after acquiring an additional 500,667 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,197,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Braze by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,963,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRZE. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Braze from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Braze presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Insider Transactions at Braze

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $62,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,269 shares in the company, valued at $633,052.74. The trade was a 8.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $160,218.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 185,595 shares in the company, valued at $7,575,987.90. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,937 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,381 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Braze Price Performance

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $32.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.61. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.45 and a 1 year high of $48.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Braze had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Braze Profile

(Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Articles

