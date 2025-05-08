Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,305 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,618 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,344,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,980,000 after buying an additional 210,521 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter worth $655,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. bought a new stake in TowneBank during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in TowneBank by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group raised their price target on TowneBank from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of TowneBank in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

TowneBank Stock Performance

TOWN stock opened at $33.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average is $34.54. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.79.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $190.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. TowneBank’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

