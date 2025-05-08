Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,424 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 30,360 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 307.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 29,746 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 119,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 61,918 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidity Services

In related news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $264,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,625.75. This trade represents a 21.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beatriz V. Infante sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $176,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,526.40. The trade was a 5.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,758 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,208. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Liquidity Services Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Liquidity Services stock opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.29. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $39.72. The company has a market capitalization of $978.04 million, a P/E ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.94%.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

