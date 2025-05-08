Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,653 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 278.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sarah Ann Fay acquired 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,545. This trade represents a 7.38 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Brian Kretzmer bought 653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.33 per share, with a total value of $25,029.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,968 shares in the company, valued at $497,063.44. The trade was a 5.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,028 shares of company stock worth $198,024 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ ZD opened at $31.63 on Thursday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.31.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ziff Davis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Ziff Davis Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

