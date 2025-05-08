Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 205,096 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 98.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 205,096 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,966,000 after acquiring an additional 15,176 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZPN shares. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

AZPN opened at $264.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,304.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.25 and a 52-week high of $277.37.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

