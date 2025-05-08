Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 215 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 379.3% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $232.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 6.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.95. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $215.38 and a one year high of $387.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 71.86%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

BIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $355.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $409.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.40.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

