Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 2,458 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 177,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 25,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $569,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 236,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 54,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 652,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after buying an additional 33,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.86. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $30.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Americold Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $666.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -270.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays raised Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.