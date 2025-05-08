Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 390 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,764,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $646,985,000 after purchasing an additional 521,695 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,673,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,602,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 526,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,398,000 after acquiring an additional 117,961 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $132.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.99 and a twelve month high of $196.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.44 and its 200 day moving average is $164.11.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Landstar System from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.67.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

