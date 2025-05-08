Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 533 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in LCI Industries by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LCII shares. CJS Securities upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on LCI Industries from $108.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Baird R W cut LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

LCI Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $83.20 on Thursday. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $72.31 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.31.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.04 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 10.28%. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 82.14%.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

