Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 6,521 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,521 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HR. Barclays PLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 116.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 722,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 388,305 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 180,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 469,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after buying an additional 111,125 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.77. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $288.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.39 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -113.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on HR shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Articles

