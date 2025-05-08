Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 659 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 505.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after buying an additional 50,238 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 14,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $1,080,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,121,932.49. This represents a 10.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Abbie Tidmore sold 2,669 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $273,705.95. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 4,878 shares in the company, valued at $500,238.90. The trade was a 35.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,464 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,397 over the last ninety days. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE PFSI opened at $97.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.60. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $119.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.89 and a 200-day moving average of $101.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.57). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $430.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.