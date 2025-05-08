Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 682 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Standard Motor Products worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Standard Motor Products news, EVP Dale Burks sold 11,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $299,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,592. This represents a 16.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $35.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.67 million, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $413.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is presently 88.57%.

About Standard Motor Products

(Free Report)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.