Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 776 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,014,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,364,000 after purchasing an additional 152,847 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in StoneX Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,372,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,050,000 after buying an additional 10,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 508,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,814,000 after buying an additional 20,928 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,260,000 after acquiring an additional 168,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $94.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.49 and its 200 day moving average is $72.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $95.41.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 0.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 40,553 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $3,256,405.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,711 shares in the company, valued at $27,519,693.30. The trade was a 10.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Sean Michael Oconnor sold 34,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total value of $3,054,859.29. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,023,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,699,018.92. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,457 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,594. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on StoneX Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

