Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 7,966 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,966 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBI. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,199,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,362,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197,544 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,493,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,315 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 484.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at $7,922,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Robert F. Moran purchased 74,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $449,848.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,401.73. The trade was a 52.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HBI opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.50. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 108.01%. The company had revenue of $888.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays set a $5.00 target price on Hanesbrands and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

