Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 813 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of AZZ by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AZZ by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AZZ by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in AZZ by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other AZZ news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 26,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $2,309,227.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,160,013.04. The trade was a 11.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on AZZ in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti upgraded shares of AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on AZZ from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised AZZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AZZ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.71.

AZZ Price Performance

NYSE:AZZ opened at $88.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.69 and its 200 day moving average is $86.81. AZZ Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.59 and a 12 month high of $99.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. AZZ had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $351.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.78 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.77%.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

