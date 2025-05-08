Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 901 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,799 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Independent Bank by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 37,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $60.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.17. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52-week low of $45.11 and a 52-week high of $77.23.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $178.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.03 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 6.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Independent Bank from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 640 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $44,819.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,495.48. The trade was a 4.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

