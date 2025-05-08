Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICHR. KBC Group NV raised its position in Ichor by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ichor by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ichor by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Ichor
In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $96,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,017.28. This trade represents a 23.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Ichor Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.08. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $42.70. The company has a market cap of $565.76 million, a P/E ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $244.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.95 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.
Ichor Company Profile
Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.
