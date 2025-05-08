Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,772,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,687,000 after acquiring an additional 27,670 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,318,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,181,000 after buying an additional 90,725 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at $40,226,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

WD opened at $71.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.89 and a 200-day moving average of $93.12. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.59 and a 52-week high of $118.19.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $237.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 91.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walker & Dunlop

In related news, CEO William M. Walker acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $1,508,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 411,271 shares in the company, valued at $35,455,672.91. The trade was a 4.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

(Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.