Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Getty Images (NYSE:GETY)

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,RTT News reports. They currently have a $7.70 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 315.61% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.45 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Images presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

GETY stock opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.36 million, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.98. Getty Images has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Getty Images had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.50 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Getty Images will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Cho Mikael sold 18,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $39,410.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,587.44. This represents a 13.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 124,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $264,202.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,262,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,677,449.76. This trade represents a 8.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,668 shares of company stock valued at $480,536. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GETY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Getty Images by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 146,576 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Getty Images by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 49,995 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Getty Images by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 39,477 shares in the last quarter. Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in Getty Images during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,865,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,225,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,087,000 after acquiring an additional 698,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

