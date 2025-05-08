Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,363,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,751,000 after purchasing an additional 427,780 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 549,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,384,000 after buying an additional 219,514 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,268,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 222,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,147,000 after buying an additional 141,591 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 292,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after acquiring an additional 115,244 shares during the period.

BATS:SMMD opened at $62.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a twelve month low of $53.81 and a twelve month high of $74.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.00.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

