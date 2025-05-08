WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Stock Position Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of WesBanco worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in WesBanco by 807.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in WesBanco by 668.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSBC opened at $30.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.81. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $37.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.72.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $253.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.63 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WSBC. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on WesBanco from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of WesBanco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

