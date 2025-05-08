WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 122.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in WK Kellogg were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in WK Kellogg by 406.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 103,301 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in WK Kellogg by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 170,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 20,033 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WK Kellogg by 69.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 127,984 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of WK Kellogg by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of WK Kellogg by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get WK Kellogg alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of WK Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WK Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $17.89.

WK Kellogg Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KLG opened at $17.23 on Thursday. WK Kellogg Co has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.91 million. WK Kellogg had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.48%.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

(Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.