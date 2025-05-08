Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) by 82.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Worthington Steel were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Worthington Steel by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Worthington Steel from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Worthington Steel Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of WS stock opened at $25.99 on Thursday. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $47.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.92.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.32). Worthington Steel had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Worthington Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

Worthington Steel Profile

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

Featured Articles

