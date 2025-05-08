Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 13,255 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ZG opened at $66.44 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.10.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 6,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $541,475.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,467 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,735.24. The trade was a 5.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $437,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,435. The trade was a 10.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,919 shares of company stock worth $5,744,978. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zillow Group

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

