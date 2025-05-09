21,153 Shares in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. 41.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter Bankshares Stock Up 1.6 %

CARE stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.23.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CARE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $37.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

